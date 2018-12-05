What Was The Most Frequented Drop-Off Destinations For Lyft Drivers In The DMV?

The Lyftie Awards spotlight most frequented drop-off destinations for Lyft drivers in major cities around the country. The on-demand transportation company tracked user destinations and compiled them. For the fourth year in a row, the company turned the information into the Lyftie Awards, honoring areas and places that Lyft uses to visit the most using the service.

The Washington, D.C. results below so check out if your favorite spot made the list!

MOST VISITED BAR: El Centro D.F.

MOST VISITED CONCERT VENUE: RFK Stadium

MOST VISITED FITNESS STUDIO: Planet Fitness (1100 Wayne Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910)

MOST VISITED BRUNCH SPOT: Busboys and Poets (2021 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009)

MOST VISITED LATE-NIGHT RESTAURANT: Brixton

MOST VISITED LATE-NIGHT NEIGHBORHOOD: 14th and U

ONLY IN WASHINGTON DC…: John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

