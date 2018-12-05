Cardi B is either moving on or embracing a brand new kind of love.

The rapper after much anticipation finally shared the first photo of her daughter Kulture on Instagram Wednesday. The post comes hours after her bombshell video that she and husband Offset are splitting up.

Baby Kulture is so precious!

RELATED: Cardi B Says She And Offset Aren’t Together Anymore But Twitter Isn’t Totally Buying It!

RELATED: Cardi B Says She Turned Down A Seven Figure Pay Day To Share First Photo Of Baby Kulture

RELATED: Cardi B Talks Being “Nervous” During First Major Performance Since Giving Birth

Cardi B Shares First Picture Of Baby Kulture And She’s Adorable! [PHOTO] was originally published on Theboxhouston.com