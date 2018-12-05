Bevel—the personal care brand that’s revolutionizing the grooming game with it’s award-winning trimmer and signature shaving products for men of color —has its sights set on another underserved segment of the industry: beard care. Launching today, the new Bevel Beard Balm promotes lush, healthy beards for men with textured hair using all-natural ingredients.

The light, butter-based formula tames flyaways and adds sheen, sealing in moisture without the sticky residue. Coconut oil, shea butter and sweet almond oil help strengthen locks and promote growth.

Cop the 1.7oz container now at Target stores, GetBevel.com and Target.com for $11.95 and take a look at the brand’s Mirrors campaign—a dope video series featuring men of color sharing personal stories and struggles with shaving—here.

Bevel’s Latest Drop Will Change Your Bearded Life was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: