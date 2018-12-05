Former “Cyber Advisor” Rudy Giuliani Doesn’t Know How Twitter Works, Blames Company For Own Typos

The vampire, Rudy Giuliani got trolled epically, and he could have avoided it. Giuliani sent out Tweet bashing the Mueller investigation into his client President Trump’s campaign and possible Russian collusion which contained an accidental hyperlink. Even though it was clearly his fault, he is blaming Twitter for his mistake.

The jokes continue to write themselves.

Jason Velazquez, a comic and web designer, saw an opportunity to clown the former mayor and the bought the domain that was generated when Giuliani typed “G-20.In.” in his Tweet that generated a hyperlink. In his eagerness to call out the Special Counsel, “America’s Mayor” left out spaces in between sentences and in doing so, Twitter created the hyperlink.

Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018

When you click on the link, it takes you to the now purchased domain and states: “Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country.” In an interview with the New York Times, the improv comedy explained the process only took him 15 minutes, and he carried it out before he hit the stage. Now, this could have all gone away if Giuliani just deleted the Tweet but instead he went on to attack the social media platform.

In a follow-up Tweet, Giuliani claimed the social media platform’s employees are “cardcarrying anti-Trumpers,” echoing similar sentiments of tin-foil hat wearing Republicans.

Twitter allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message. The same thing-period no space-occurred later and it didn’t happen. Don’t tell me they are not committed cardcarrying anti-Trumpers. Time Magazine also may fit that description. FAIRNESS PLEASE — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2018

What makes this even funnier is the fact Trump first brought on Giuliani to be his “cyber advisor” so his lack of knowledge of how Twitter works is comical. A spokesperson for the company responded to the ridiculous claims pointing out it Twitter cannot edit users’ Tweets and stating:

“The accusation that we’re artificially injecting something into a tweet is completely false.”

This isn’t the first time this happened to Giuliani in another Tweet he forgot to put a space between “collusion” and “So,” and someone bought “collusion.so.” When you clicked on that hyperlink, it redirected you to Lawfare and the topic “The Russian Connection” fittingly.

#REALNEWS: Woodward says no evidence of https://t.co/TZAyo1B7QP does Manafort’s team. Mueller can investigate endlessly and he will find no evidence. The only conspiracy,using criminal means, is the campaign to stop and then remove President Trump. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 16, 2018

The company has denied any involvement, but you have to admit that was very clever and hilarious at the same time. Keep Tweeting Rudy, keep Tweeting.

