Melissa Bradley Stops By With Angie Ange to Talk Entrepreneurship, $50K Contest and More!

Today is Working Woman Wednesday and as usual we are bringing extra attention to woman getting things done!
Melissa Bradley is a hugely successful entrepreneur. She shared advice for early steps in starting a business like; reaching out and getting feedback before you spend all of your money. Also her company, 1863 Ventures, is giving $50,000 to a new business in their pitch contest. She also says at the end of the day the most important thing in an investors relationship is trust, “I have to be able to look you in the eye and know that when I give you my money, you’re actually gonna do something positive with it, you’re gonna do what you said with it and I actually have the potential to get it back. It’s not just about the statements, it’s who you are.”
