Ward 8 Councilman Trayon White Joins Angie Ange Morning Show to Address Upcoming Changes in D.C.

Today Councilman Trayon White joined Angie Ange in the Morning to talk about changes in The District.
Trayon broke down some the rumors around the city referring to the new hospital as well as new laws and voting. He says his goal is to make sure everyone in Ward 8 is up to date on everything that is going on. He is working and is in a battle against a new development of a restaurant, hotel, office and residential building for 60 million dollars being belt in Ward 8 but will only hold 12 units that will be affordable to those in its community. Trayon also wants to make sure that of these new business, minority businesses will also be featured. Tryon has been given the nickname, “The People’s Champ” by Angie and we appreciate him for everything he has been doing.
