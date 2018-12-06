In cased you missed Leah’s Lemonade’s…Or If you’ve been living under a rock… Cardi B and Offset are not an item and unfortunately their married so they’re separated headed to a divorce.

Here’s Cardi’s announcement via Instagram.

Well with all the negativity going on I guess Cardi got in a good spirit and decided to show a picture of her daughter Kulture.

Here’s the first picture Cardi shared with her baby:

Off Set was rumored to be cheating on Cardi with Cuban Doll. There was receipts and I guess that was too much for Cardi. If you missed this and want to know why Kevin Hart might have to skip out hosting the oscars because of Legal trouble. Listen to Leah’s Lemonade above!

Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B Shares First Picture Of Baby Kulture Amid Break Up [Photo] was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: