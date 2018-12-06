Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so the lady (Summer Bunni) that allegedly was down to “party” with offset…decided to give a tear filled apology for breaking up Cardi & Offset’s marriage (SMH)
Meek Mill might be dropping new music before the year is over!
Travis Scott has been vindicated from those viscious photos that made it look like he was cheating on his wifey Kylie!
- Some Type Of Way “Christmas Expectations”
- Regina King, “Black Panther” & “BlacKkKlansman” Among The 2019 Golden Globe Nominees
- “What’s Poppin!” Cardi and Offset Update / Travis Scott Is Not A Cheater!!!
- Travis Scott Cheating Pics Are Fake! Here’s The Proof
