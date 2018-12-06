CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” Cardi and Offset Update / Travis Scott Is Not A Cheater!!!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott For GQ

Source: Paola Kudacki / Paola Kudacki For GQ

Hola, ok…so the lady (Summer Bunni) that allegedly was down to “party” with offset…decided to give a tear filled apology for breaking up Cardi & Offset’s marriage (SMH)

Meek Mill might be dropping new music before the year is over!

Travis Scott has been vindicated from those viscious photos that made it look like he was cheating on his wifey Kylie!

