North Memphis icon Juicy J was recently in the DFW, chopping it up with P-Skillz to drop off his latest single “Neighbor” featuring Travis Scott. In this interview, Juicy also talks:

How the song came about

His favorite Martin TV episode

Soon becoming the President of Columbia Records

And more

“Let me get something for my album… And then he pulled this song up.” -Juicy J

Lastly, Juicy J says he is looking for upcoming talent (producers, singers, rappers, and songwriters), so if you think you have what it takes, just drop it off in his Instagram DM @juicyj.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

“Neighbor” Feat. Travis Scott

Juicy J Looking To Sign New Talent, How “Neighbor” Feat. Travis Scott Came About & More [VIDEO] was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com