TBT: This Week in Entertainment History (Week of 12/02/18)

Gunmen Make an Attempt on Bob Marley’s Life (December 3, 1976)

“Bob’s life came within inches of ending on December 3, 1976, when a carload of assassins drove into a sud­denly unguarded Tuff Gong at 56 Hope Road and opened fire on everyone in sight,” archivist Roger Steffens details in So Much Things to Say: The Oral History of Bob Marley, published last year. “The Smile Jamaica concert, headlined by Marley, was to take place two nights later, and the atmosphere in the city was tense and filled with violence.”

While there were no fatalities, Marley, his wife, and manager Don Taylor were all wounded. Both his wife and Taylor suffered (and later recovered) from serious injuries, while Marley was wounded in the chest and arm.

He still performed at his concert two days later.

Jay-Z Is Released on $50,000 Bail (December 4, 1999)

In the wake of accruing first-degree assault charges for allegedly stabbing Untertainment Records founder Lance Rivera over Charli Baltimore, Hov is released on his birthday on $50K bail.

The alleged attack took place at a party being held for Q-Tip at Times Square’s Kit Kat Club. As Entertainment Weekly noted at the time, Hov had also been accused of hitting an unidentified man in the head with a bottle at the same club a week prior, with a third victim, Marcus Delgado, claiming he’d also been hit in the head with a bottle by Jay in April 1998.

Pimp C Passes Away (December 4, 2007)

UGK member Pimp C is reported dead at 33 after being found unresponsive in a Los Angeles hotel room. An autopsy ruled that his death was accidental, and was the result of “a large consumption of codeine medication combined with a pre-existing sleep condition,” MTV News reported.

Beyoncé Debuts at No.1 with I Am… Sasha Fierce (December 6, 2008)

The album, though not a favorite for some, moved 482,000 units in its first week. It was her third consecutive number-one album in the United States, and was also the tenth best-selling album of the year, according to Billboard.

