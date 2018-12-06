Ever wondered whatever happened to J-Kwon? BET caught up with him to find out what happened after his smash single.

In 2004 the St. Louis rapper hit it big with “Tipsy”. The ode to getting your drink on, even though he was still a teenager at the time, propelled him to the top of the charts. While his run was extended with a very popular remix featuring Nelly his debut album Hood Hop failed to make any impact.

Shortly after the So-So Def records artist seemingly fell out of the spotlight. In 2010 rumors started circulating that Kwon was doing bad and had disappeared without a trace left for his family and friends. He reappeared in a video a month later stating he just needed some time to himself to regroup.

As spotted on Miss Info TV BET caught up him and got the Missouri native to detail what exactly happened to him after the checks stopped. In their new #FindingBET series he paints a very interesting tale about he went from being homeless to becoming an international superstar. Between those highs and lows includes a story about mooning LA Reid during their first meeting, how Jermaine Dupri did not like “Tipsy” and more.

You can view the feature below.

Photo: WENN.com

BET Actually Found Out What Happened To One Hit Wonder J-Kwon [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

