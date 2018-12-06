90’s Hip-Hop Cop Show ‘New York Undercover’ Getting A Reboot?

Looks like a 90’s favorite Hip-Hop cop drama is about to get rebooted for this next generation. New York Undercover may be coming back.

Deadline is reporting that ABC is interested in reviving Fox’s hit show of the 90’s which starred heartthrob Malik Yoba and Michael Jackson background “Bad” dancer Michael DeLorenzo. Even though police have always been seen in an unfavorable light in Hip-Hop, the Dick Wolf and Kevin Arkadie show was a hit amongst the culture thanks to its Hip-Hop theme and it being the first police show starring people of color.

Now it seems like ABC is prepping to take Fox’s old property and give it new life. According to the exclusive report, Hand of God creator Ben Watkins has been tapped to pen the reboot but there isn’t any word on whether or not Yoba and DeLorenzo will be asked to reprise their roles of Detective J.C. Williams and Detective Eddie Torres. It would be dope to see them come back in supporting roles as captains or something while some new jacks take over the starring roles, but we’ll leave that to the pros.

I hear ABC and New York Undercover‘s original network, Fox, were interested in the revival. As a procedural, New York Undercover can be reinvented with new characters and cast. Even the original series rebooted itself in the fourth and final season with a largely new cast joining Yoba and Season 2 addition Lauren Velez as the other series regulars exited.

What do y’all think? Can New York Undercover thrive in today’s current Hip-Hop culture or is it something that should be left to the ages? Let us know.

