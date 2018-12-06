Leah’s Lemonade: Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye’s Slavery Comments

One thing you can’t deny about the Kardashian’s is that they stick together…Even when things look shady.. Well Kim Kardashian is sticking by her husband’s slavery comments. If you don’t remember Kanye West’s Infamous “slavery was a choice” rant. Ye said that he feels like slavery was a choice on TMZ live. In an teaser of this Sunday’s upcoming “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” the reality star said that Kanye *Did not* say slavery was a choice. Here’s a look at the teaser:

Since previewing, the teaser has been pulled. According to TMZ this portion of next’s week episode will be cut out as well. E tells TMZ that the Kim reviewed what she said and it didn’t reflect what Kanye said…Oh the joys of being an executive producer of your reality show.

Golden Globe nominations came out today and it has a nice little splash of people of color in every category.

Here’s the list of the 2018 nominations:

Best Motion Picture – Drama “Black Panther” “BlackKklansman” “Bohemian Rhapsody” “If Beale Street Could Talk” “A Star Is Born” Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” “The Favourite” “Green Book” “Mary Poppins Returns” “Vice” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Glenn Close (“The Wife”) Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”) Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”) Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”) Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”) Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”) Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) John David Washington (“BlackKklansman”) Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”) Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”) Charlize Theron (“Tully”) Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) Best Director Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”) Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”) Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”) Spike Lee (“BlackKklansman”) Adam McKay (“Vice”) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Christian Bale (“Vice”) Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”) Vigo Mortensen (“Green Book”) Robert Redford (“The Old Man and the Gun”) John C. Reilly (“Stan and Ollie”) Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Amy Adams (“Vice”) Claire Foy (“First Man”) Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) Emma Stone (“The Favourite”) Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”) Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”) Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”) Adam Driver (“BlackKklansman”) Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) Sam Rockwell (“Vice”) Best Original Score in a Motion Picture Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place”) Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”) Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”) Justin Hurwitz (“First Man”) Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”) Best Original Song in a Motion Picture “All the Stars” (“Black Panther”) “Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”) “Requiem for a Private War” (“A Private War”) “Revelation” (“Boy Erased”) “Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”) Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) Adam McKay (“Vice”) Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”) Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”) Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book”) Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language “Capernaum” “Girl” “Never Look Away” “Roma” “Shoplifters” Best Animated Film “Incredibles 2” “Isle of Dogs” “Mirai” “Ralph Breaks the Internet” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Best TV series – Drama “The Americans” “The Bodyguard” “Homecoming” “Killing Eve” “Pose” Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”) Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”) Keri Russell (“The Americans”) Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) Stephan James (“Homecoming”) Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”) Billy Porter (“Pose”) Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) Best TV series – Musical or Comedy “Barry” “The Good Place” “Kidding” “The Kominsky Method” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy Sasha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”) Jim Carrey (“Kidding”) Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) Bill Hader (“Barry”) Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”) Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”) Alison Brie (“GLOW”) Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”) Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television “The Alienist” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” “Dirty John” “Escape at Dannemora” “Sharp Objects” “A Very English Scandal” Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”) Daniel Bruhl (“The Alienist”) Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”) Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”) Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”) Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”) Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”) Connie Britton (“Dirty John”) Laura Dern (“The Tale”) Regina King (“Seven Seconds”) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”) Kieran Culkin (“Succession Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”) Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”) Henry Winkler (“Barry”) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”) Penélope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”) Thandie Newton (“Westworld”) Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

