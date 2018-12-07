Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so I have the list of the 2019 Golden Globe nominations…and the reason why “Black Panther” has made history…yet again!!
Kevin Hart explains why he’s backing out of hosting this years Oscar’s!
- Social Media Reacts To The Trailer For ‘Avengers 4: End Game’
- The Rewind: Michael B Jordan Delivers a Knockout Performance But Is He Able To Reel In An Award?
- “What’s Poppin!” – The Golden Globe Nominations / Kevin Hart Not Hosting?
- Judge In Tekashi69 Child Sex Case Admits His Sentence Was A Fail
