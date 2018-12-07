CLOSE
What's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM
HomeWhat's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM

“What’s Poppin!” – The Golden Globe Nominations / Kevin Hart Not Hosting?

Leave a comment
Comic-Con International 2016 - Marvel Studios Presentation

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Hola, ok…so I have the list of the 2019 Golden Globe nominations…and the reason why “Black Panther” has made history…yet again!!

Kevin Hart explains why he’s backing out of hosting this years Oscar’s!

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close