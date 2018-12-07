Tekashi69 is still stacking L’s even while behind bars. The judge in his infamous child sex case has admitted that sentencing the Brooklyn rapper to only probation and community service was basically a fail.

However, her reps also say it doesn’t matter since Teskashi69 is sitting in jail facing federal racketeering charges anyway.

Reports TMZ:

A spokesperson for Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Felicia Mennin — who sentenced Tekashi in October for his 2015 child sex case — tells TMZ the error was in the plea deal prosecutors struck with 6ix9ine’s attorneys.

According to the spokesperson, “The original sentence was the result of a negotiated plea. All parties involved, the prosecution, defense and the [trial] judge (not Mennin) signed off on it.” Now, here comes the big BUT … “As an error was made, the case was placed back on the calendar and the sentence corrected.”

Translation: Judge Mennin dropped Tekashi’s probation Tuesday, and gave him credit for time served to correct an oversight — namely, that the terms of the plea deal were unlawful.

Remember, Judge Mennin handed down a light sentence of 4 years probation as opposed to jail time. Sentencing guidelines for a class C sex assault felony — for which 6ix9ine was convicted — call for a minimum of 10 years probation, and a max of 5-15 years in prison.

Still think justice is blind, or nah?

Judge In Tekashi69 Child Sex Case Admits His Sentence Was A Fail was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: