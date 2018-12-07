STREAMED: Ice Cube Returns with ‘Everythang’s Corrupt,’ XXXTentacion’s Posthumous Album ‘Skins’ Drops, & More

Ice Cube — Everythang’s Corrupt

Ice Cube’s back to explain how Everythang’s Corrupt. The hip-hop icon unleashes his latest album, complete with 16 new bangers and the social-political commentary he’s known and respected for.

The Don Mega doesn’t lean on too many famous faces on this project. In fact, Too Short is the collection’s lone guest, appearing on “Ain’t Got No Haters.” He also enlisted an assortment of producers like Beau Jaymes, ShawnSki, Big SOJ, Sparkx Tha Trackman, DJ Pooh, Dee Underdue, and Teak Underdue.

As the LP’s title suggests, Everythang’s Corrupt features politically-charged raps. “For the record, you affected,” he raps on “Arrest the President.” “Who you elected is so septic / So full of shit, I can’t accept it.”

This political tilt falls in line with Cube’s discography while addressing modern issues. “The title just explains where we are,” he told Los Angeles radio show “Big Boy’s Neighborhood.” “When you really look around, is anything not corrupted by money, greed, power? It’s depressing to think about, but the truth will set you free.”

XXXTentacion — Skins

The late XXXTentacion continues to make headlines. Today, the controversial rapper turns heads with the release of his first posthumous album, Skins, which features Kanye West on “One Minute.”

Skins follows X’s ? album, which arrived earlier this year. Frequent Tentacion collaborator John Cunningham said Skins was close to being done before the rapper’s passing. “We basically started making this next album right after ? came out,” he told Genius in October. “The songs and the ideas and the vision of it all was done or very close to being done. The whole idea, the concept, the songs, was done.”

Controversy surrounded Tentacion throughout his short career. Before his passing, he faced multiple charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering, according to Pitchfork.

Despite these accusations and charges, Tentacion found success in the music world. His breakout album 17 debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and his follow-up ? soared even higher, topping the coveted chart. However, the rapper’s musical ascent was cut short when he was shot and killed in June. He was 20.

Gucci Mane — Evil Genius

Gucci Mane couldn’t let this year go by without dropping an album. The man who goes by many names is an Evil Genius with the release of his newest project, his first official LP of 2018.

Guwop nabs several high-profile guests for this effort, including Bruno Mars and Kodak Black, who teamed up on the single “Wake Up In the Sky.” Quavo, Lil Skies, 21 Savage, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kevin Gates, Migos, Lil Pump, and Lil Yachty also appear on this LP.

East Atlanta Santa said this set is meant to symbolize a “new level” in the evolution of his career. “Evil Genius is where we’re at now,” he told Beats 1. “It’s crazy. Imagine being a hustler, then you’re like, ‘I’m gonna be a rapper.’ I’m making money. This is my end game. I did all that to be here. I’m an Evil Genius.”

Explore the Evil Genius below.

Kodak Black — “Testimony”

After soaring to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “ZEZE,” Kodak Black gives his “Testimony.” The new single is expected to appear on Project Baby’s forthcoming LP.

“I’m godsent,” Kodak explains on the track. “I know I’m godsent. I swear for God…Even though I be out here schemin’ like a demon’s semen, I know I’m godsent. This gotta be God.”

Over guitar strings, Lil Kodak raps about his beliefs even further. “I’m godsent, like he sent me here so I can relay these messages,” he adds, “like he’s using me as a vessel, like he’s using me as an instrument.

Kodak also claims that he’s given up on lean on the track. “I don’t drink no lean, I’m sipping on holy water like it’s my medicine,” he raps. “I’m a living testimony on every album like a testament.”

The Pompano Beach rapper has been busy on and off records. Apart from his ongoing controversial legal troubles, Black released Heart Break Kodak in February. Listen to his “Testimony” below.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — “Look Back At It”

A Boogie With Da Hoodie is gearing up for Hoodie SZN. The melodic New York rapper-singer preps for his forthcoming album with his latest catchy single, “Look Back At It.”

Over a bouncy instrumental, Boogie raps about sex and style with braggadocios flair. “I get a different type of fly,” he rhymes on the track. “Hit a lick and split it with my guys / Getting rich, I’m really lit, but I / Ain’t shit, I admit it, but I try.”

A Boogie has been actively working on his sophomore album, Hoodie SZN, for the past year. “It took me a year to complete and I can’t wait for you all to hear it,” he wrote in a message to fans on Instagram. “This is for my Day 1’s. Thank you for riding with me.”

The highly anticipated Hoodie SZN is due Dec. 21. It follows last year’s The Bigger Artist debut, which featured hits like “Drowning” and “Say A.” Listen to “Look Back At It” below.

Domo Genesis — Facade Records

Domo Genesis continues his musical onslaught with Facade Records. This marks the West Coast MC’s second release this year, following his Evidence-backed Aren’t U Glad You’re U? effort.

On this go around, Domo teams up with Buddy on “Consecutive Normal Punches,” Cozz on “Power Trip,” and IDK and Chip the Ripper on “Creepshow.”

In some ways, Domo says that Facade Records is an ode to honesty. “All of this faking, I’m not passionate,” he raps on the title track closer. “Now I’m giving the whole world my ass to kiss.”

Domo’s honesty and musical output may come from his theory on proving oneself. “I’m the kind of person who feels that there’s always something to prove to myself,” he recently told DJ Booth. “I’m not competing with outside forces. If I can keep getting better than the last one, no one can tell me anything.”

STREAMED: Ice Cube Returns with ‘Everythang’s Corrupt,’ XXXTentacion’s Posthumous Album ‘Skins’ Drops, & More was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

