Yung Miami Of City Girls Admits She Doesn’t Drink Water [VIDEO]

Yung Miami of City Girls shocked a lot of people on social media by showing off her full fridge. She had juice, soda and no water.

Yung Miami mentioned that she doesn’t like water and will never drink it. Headkrack mentioned that it’s not healthy and that Special K might have to add her to the women that “fire.”

Lastly, Kevin Hart has decided to step down from hosting the Oscars. They gave him an ultimatum and he decided to not apologize and move on from the situation after receiving backlash for his comments he made about gay people.

