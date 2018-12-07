Kashdoll Checks In with Incognito Backstage at the #z1079WhiteOut [VIDEO]

Z1079 White Out featured nothing but iced out ladies and Kashdoll as the headliner did not disappoint. Not only did she light up the stage with her performance but she also got close and candid with Incognito. She tells us what she loves about the midwest, what she has in store for 2019 and her favorite eatery in the D. Check out the full interview above and more photos below.
