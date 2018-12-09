CLOSE
National
HomeNational

British Soccer Player Blames Fan Abuse On Media Racial Bias That’s Also Found In The US

American media tends to focus disproportionately on the criminal actions of Black athletes.

Leave a comment

A Black British soccer player ignored the racist abuse yelled at him from a fan but commented on how it was fueled by the racial bias of some media outlets, which is also seen in the United States.

SEE ALSO: Texas Official Defends Racist Stereotype: ‘You Can’t Count On A Black Quarterback’

England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling said Sunday that irresponsible media outlets to “fuel racism” through their portrayal of young Black soccer players, the Guardian reported.

His remarks appeared on social media after the police launched an investigation into a fan of the opposing team who was recorded on video at Saturday’s match allegedly yelling a racial slur at Sterling. It happened in the first half of a match against Chelsea when Sterling went to pick up the ball in front of the stands.

“…For all the newspapers that don’t understand why people are racists in this day and age, all I have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity and give all players an equal chance,” Sterling wrote on Instagram.

In his media post, Sterling gave the example of a young Black player who was criticized in a newspaper article for “splashing” his salary on a mansion before he even played his first professional match.

Sterling said the rookie buying a house for his mother was the right thing to do, but Sterling also noted that the paper failed to criticize a young white player who did the same thing.

“This young Black kid is looked at in a bad light,” Sterling stated.

A University of Missouri researcher in 2015 reported similar media racial bias in the United States on how athletes are covered. Stories on African-American athletes focus primarily on criminal actions while stories about white athletes are overwhelmingly positive.

Among the findings, more than 66 percent of the crime stories involved Black athletes while only 22 percent involved white athletes. More than 70 percent of domestic violence stories involved Black athletes and only 17 percent involved white athletes.

“True cultural sensitivity requires the eradication of racial and ethnic stereotyping; thus, journalists and reporters must reflect on how their own unfounded beliefs about race differences in sports likely contribute to the stereotyping of black athletes as engaged in more criminal activity and innately physically gifted yet lacking in intelligence and strong work ethics,” the researcher Cynthia Frisby said.

By Sunday morning, the authorities had not arrested the fan.

“We are aware of a video circulating online in which it is claimed racial abuse was allegedly directed at a player … We will review the footage to determine whether any offences have been committed,” a statement from the Metropolitan police said.

SEE ALSO:

Omarosa Takes A Swipe At John Kelly’s Dismissal As White House Chief Of Staff

Listen To Kevin Hart Defend Why It’s Okay To Joke About Black Women But Not LGBT People

'HBCU' Atlanta Episode Preview Screening and Panel Discussion

What Is A Black College? Missouri Tweet Reignites PWI vs. HBCU Debate

23 photos Launch gallery

What Is A Black College? Missouri Tweet Reignites PWI vs. HBCU Debate

Continue reading What Is A Black College? Missouri Tweet Reignites PWI vs. HBCU Debate

What Is A Black College? Missouri Tweet Reignites PWI vs. HBCU Debate

It all started off innocently enough with a simple minute-long video showing an all-Black group of college students getting turned up to the Nth degree at an amazing party where everybody was dancing as hard as they possibly could. The video was tweeted Thursday night from the Twitter account belonging to Alpha Phi Alpha's Zeta Alpha Chapter at the University of Missouri (Mizzou) and accompanied by a brief message of encouragement. "'MAKE MIZZOU GREAT AGAIN,'" the tweet said with an emoji of someone yelling. "Keep this same energy, see y’all next time." https://twitter.com/MizzouAlphas/status/1070905895658405888 Liked hundreds of times, the tweet from the historically Black fraternity was an obvious play on words to reimagine the president's divisive motto in a more positive light. But it just took one response to that tweet, in particular, to turn things from what was seemingly meant to be a light-hearted moment of levity to a contentious debate between predominately white institutions (PWIs) and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). https://twitter.com/tygardner__/status/1071193353113489408 Yep, you read right. The retweet from @tygardner__ referred to Mizzou as an HBCU, implying that all it takes is a concentrated group of college students who are Black to transform any campus into a Black college, historical designations be damned. The notion isn't remotely new, as PWIs and HBCUs don't have too much in common beyond being institutions of higher learning for mostly young adults. Instead, it's all about the experience. At an HBCU, culture is everywhere and can many times culminate in the type of experience shown at the Alpha party in the video above. Blavity even published an article with the headline, "I went to a PWI and still had a black college experience." You may recall that the University of Missouri's main campus in Columbia is the same place where Black student activists protested racism in the administration, resulting in the school's president tendering his resignation in 2015. Even though Black student enrollment fell following that ugly episode, Mizzou's Black population was the second-largest racial denomination on campus behind white students. Still, according to the FAMUan, the student news outlet at Florida A&M University, an HBCU, "Race may seem like the underlying difference between HBCUs and PWIs, but the day-to-day interactions between professors and students during fundamental learning is what is setting these two institutions apart." There is also the unproven idea that PWIs are intrinsically better than HBCU, but many students at Black colleges can believe the opposite. It's a vicious, neverending cycle of an argument that has no definite correct answer, except for maybe the one encouraging PWIs and HBCUs to "create partnerships, not competition." @tygrdner__ later responded that his HBCU tweet was only meant as a joke, but it was too late to extinguish the social media fire that was ignited from the tweet, showing there are still some deep-seated issues certain folks need to work through when talking about higher learning environments. https://twitter.com/tygardner__/status/1071193859621818368 All it takes is one tweet to be shared a bunch of times to get something to become viral, and on Friday night it seemed all of Black Twitter was in its feelings over what was construed as HBCU slander. Take a look at some of the tweets below to give you a sense of the time, energy and passion evoked from discussing what seemed to be a sensitive topic.

British Soccer Player Blames Fan Abuse On Media Racial Bias That’s Also Found In The US was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close