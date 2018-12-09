La Marina Shut Down By New York State Liquor Authority

It’s looking like it’s going to be a cold winter at La Marina. The hotspot in Manhattan’s NY’s Dyckman neighborhood was recently shut down by the New York State Liquor Authority.

According to Patch.com, La Marina is no longer allowed to serve alcohol and New York state is seeking to permanently revoke its liquor license.

La Marina drew the ire of the state after a bar manager was arrested for drug trafficking. Undercover cops claim they purchased large quantities of cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana from Christian Mendez, 33, who was arrested on Nov. 22. Mender reportedly had 32 ecstasy pills on him at the time of his arrest.

This is just the latest struggle for La Marina. Back in July 2018 it was shut down by the Health Department dues to a poor inspection grade.

La Marina is located at 348 Dyckman Street on the Hudson River.

Photo: Getty

