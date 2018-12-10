CLOSE
Polo Reimagines Its Iconic Stadium Collection From The ’90s

An oldie but goodie.

Polo Ralph Lauren

Just in time for the winter chill, Polo Ralph Lauren has brought back its iconic Stadium collection, which originally dropped in the spring of ’92. The reimagined cold-weather range includes waterproof outerwear, insulated accessories and chunky knits with dope graphics and next-level technical features.

The ski-inspired lineup features throwback “STADIUM” logos, iconic P-wing symbols and “1992” prints as a nod to the original release date. Knitwear, fleece jackets, parkas and caps are finished in a red, black and navy palette true to RL’s all-American aesthetic. Multiple pockets, drawstrings, zippers and hoods ensure you’ll combat the bitter cold in style.

Take a closer look at the full lineup below and cop the Polo Ralph Lauren Winter Stadium Collection now at select stores and on the Polo app.

Polo Ralph Lauren Winter 2018 Stadium Collection

Polo Ralph Lauren Winter 2018 Stadium Collection

Polo Ralph Lauren Winter 2018 Stadium Collection

Polo Reimagines Its Iconic Stadium Collection From The ’90s was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

