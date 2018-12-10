Holiday Gift Guide: Best Buys for Sneakerheads

Holiday shopping for the sneakerhead in your life can be a daunting task—to say they’re serious about their footwear would be an understatement. So, if you’re on the hunt for a gift for your sneakerhead cousin or bestie, you’ll probably have to look beyond your run-of-the-mill Stan Smiths. Luckily, we’ve found a few foolproof buys that the sneakerhead in your life will swoon over. Check them out below.

1. LACE LAB LEATHER GOLD PLATED LACES

($16.95; lacelab.com)

The perfect upgrade to any pair of coveted sneaks.

2. PYER MOSS DMX DAYTONA EXPERIMENT 2

($200; reebok.com)

The latest colorway in CFDA-Award-winner Kerby Jean-Raymond’s coveted Reebok collab.

3. IKEA SPÄNST TRANSPARENT SHOE BOXES

($19.99 each; ikea.com)

A stylish way to flaunt their coveted stash.

4. MENS SOCIETY NANO SNEAKER PROTECTOR KIT

($30; neimanmarcus.com)

Includes convenient wipes and a sneaker brush for spot cleaning and a next-level protecting spray that forms an invisible layer that won’t wash off in the rain.

5. SNEAKERS BY RODRIGO CORRAL, ALEX FRENCH & HOWIE KAHN

($24.95; Barnes & Noble)

This must-have read covers practically everything there is to know about the world of everyone’s favorite athletic shoes.

6. PRIVATE LABEL NYC NYL SNEAKER BAG

($109; privatelabelnyc.com)

The travel-ready backpack fits three of their most coveted kicks with ease.

7. TODD SNYDER + NEW BALANCE 998 COLOR SPECTRUM

($220; toddsnyder.com)

Colorful kicks done right, they’ll get plenty of wear in this latest drop from Todd Snyder’s ongoing collab with New Balance.

