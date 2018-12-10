CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Maryland Identification Cards Will Be Changing

Leave a comment
MTA Link Bus

Source: Cheryl Fields / ATU Local 1300

There will be updates that are to ensure everyone in Maryland is in compliance with the Federal Real ID Act, which Congress passed in 2005. This will mean that all Marylanders need to update their driver’s licenses and/or ID cars by October 2020. After that deadline, anyone taking a commercial flight will be required to have the new ID before boarding.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: WMAR 2 News

Maryland Identification Cards Will Be Changing was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close