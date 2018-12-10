Maryland Identification Cards Will Be Changing

There will be updates that are to ensure everyone in Maryland is in compliance with the Federal Real ID Act, which Congress passed in 2005. This will mean that all Marylanders need to update their driver’s licenses and/or ID cars by October 2020. After that deadline, anyone taking a commercial flight will be required to have the new ID before boarding.
