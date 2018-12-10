After Homophobic Tweets Resurface, Kyler Murray Does What Kevin Hart Wouldn’t

Kevin Hart was in a media firestorm last week when old tweets resurfaced of him making so-called jokes about the LGBT community. Despite misreporting that implied otherwise, Hart never apologized, he only “addressed” the issue and said he wouldn’t make the jokes again. However, once he landed the gig of hosting the Oscars, the Academy asked him to actually apologize. He refused twice and then apologized after he resigned.

Kyler Murray, who is only 21, apologized immediately.

Murray is an Oklahoma Sooners quarterback and the winner of the Heisman Trophy. Just hours after the win, tweets surfaced of him making homophobic comments when he was a teenager, around 14 or 15. Unlike Hart, who was 31 or 32 (and whose tweets included saying an actor looked like a gay Billboard for AIDS), Murray did not hesitate to say he was sorry. He wrote on Twitter, “I apologize for the tweets that have come to light tonight from when I was 14 and 15. I used a poor choice of words that doesn’t reflect who I am or what I believe. I did not intend to single out any individual or group.”

Arguably, a 15-year-old should not be punished for offensive tweets when they are an adult. Therefore, it is even more admirable that Murray didn’t say, “I refuse to apologize! I was a kid!” and did the opposite of what someone nearly twice his age did.

Murray has a big career ahead of him. ESPN reports, “Murray, a junior from the Dallas suburbs, has signed a $4.66 million contract with the Oakland Athletics after he was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft in June and this season may be his last in college football.”

Again, despite incorrect reports, Hart never previously apologized for homophobic tweets, including one that read “die fag.” In 2015, he said to Rolling Stone, “I wouldn’t tell that joke today, because when I said it, the times weren’t as sensitive as they are now. I think we love to make big deals out of things that aren’t necessarily big deals, because we can.”

Saying people are too “sensitive” is far from an apology. Hart’s first apology to the LGBTQ community was after he stepped down from hosting the Oscars (even though he said just hours before he wouldn’t apologize).

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

Hart has also never apologized for his comments about dark-skinned Black women or a bizarre cowboys and Indians-themed party he threw on Thanksgiving.

Kudos to Kyler Murray for having no issue being held accountable.

After Homophobic Tweets Resurface, Kyler Murray Does What Kevin Hart Wouldn’t was originally published on newsone.com