Voices At Urban One Honors: Brandy Honored & Ray J Breaks Down Nursery Rhymes At Urban One Honors

Radio One Originals
| 12.10.18
The sibling love between Brandy and Ray J is amazing to see and it was on full display at Urban One Honors. Ray J presented his big sister the Cathy Hughes Excellence Award at the inaugural event. Brandy’s career achievements including being one of the best-selling female artists of all time, acting and Broadway stint was on full display and the singer’s receiving the award named after the CEO of Radio One was not lost on the triple threat.

Ray J speaks on what it meant to present his sister this prestigious award and why African-Americans should invest in the tech industry. We also get the details on a brand new album from Ray that your newborn baby will love in Voices at MGM National Harbor Presents Urban One Honors.

Videos
