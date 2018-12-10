Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
This mornings debate was about birds… Do birds pick things up with their wings (hands) or their claws? The crew from Veda Loca in the Morning all had some interesting points. Are you #TeamWings or #TeamClaws?
SEE ALSO: Animals Have No Chill: Pelicans Crash A Graduation & A Subway Rat Brings Home The Bacon
Veda Loca then took the liberty of providing the world with an example of this whole theory. Check out the hilarious video above, shot by Shun Atkins.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Yella Beezy On Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)
Yella Beezy On Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)
1. Yella BeezySource:Radio One 1 of 7
2. Yella BeezySource:Radio One 2 of 7
3. Yella BeezySource:Radio One 3 of 7
4. Yella BeezySource:Radio One 4 of 7
5. Yella BeezySource:Radio One 5 of 7
6. Yella BeezySource:Radio One 6 of 7
7. Yella BeezySource:Radio One 7 of 7
The Latest:
Veda Loca In The Morning: Radio Birds [VIDEO] was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com