CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ty Dolla $ign Facing 15 Years Over Cocaine Possession

Leave a comment
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Jail time for Ty Dolla $ign?

According to TMZ, the singer is facing more than a decade behind bars. This, after a Georgia grand jury indicted him on several drug charges including felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC and a misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of weed.

Atlanta cops busted Dolla $ign back in September ahead of a scheduled performance alongside G-Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert. Officers armed with drug dogs searched his entire crew which reportedly included Skrillex. They allegedly found the narcotics in the crooner’s bag.

No word yet on when Dolla $ign is due back in Fulton County court. If convicted, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.

While You’re Here:

Ty Dolla $ign Arrested In ATL on Cocaine, Marijuana Charges

Lecrae “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

EXCLUSIVE: Ty Dolla $ign Talks ‘Beach House 3’ Collaborations, What Women Need & More 

23rd Annual American Music Awards

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 22 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

22 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 22 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 22 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 22 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Ty Dolla $ign Facing 15 Years Over Cocaine Possession was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close