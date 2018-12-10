Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle have been dating off and on for years. TMZ caught the couple on Lauren London’s birthday weekend and Lauren made sure Nipsey dropped her new title, wife!

Related: Nipsey Hussle Discusses His New Album, His Career, and More [VIDEO]

The couple have been dating for a while and have one son together, Kross. If the two indeed tied the knot, congratulations are in order.

Related: #VictorySlap Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute At BET Awards

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit

Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Married?? was originally published on Hothiphopdetroit.com