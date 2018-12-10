Voices At Urban One Honors: Jade Novah Is Becoming More Than A Viral Sensation

Singer Jade Novah‘s amazing 2018 was capped off the Viral Sensation award at the Urban One Honors celebration. Her hilarious viral videos imitating Beyonce, Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston among others have hit over a million views on various video platforms.

Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors 93 photos Launch gallery Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors 1. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 1 of 93 2. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 2 of 93 3. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 3 of 93 4. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 4 of 93 5. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 5 of 93 6. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 6 of 93 7. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 7 of 93 8. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 8 of 93 9. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 9 of 93 10. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 10 of 93 11. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 11 of 93 12. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 12 of 93 13. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 13 of 93 14. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 14 of 93 15. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 15 of 93 16. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 16 of 93 17. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 17 of 93 18. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 18 of 93 19. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 19 of 93 20. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 20 of 93 21. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 21 of 93 22. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 22 of 93 23. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 23 of 93 24. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 24 of 93 25. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 25 of 93 26. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 26 of 93 27. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 27 of 93 28. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 28 of 93 29. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 29 of 93 30. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 30 of 93 31. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 31 of 93 32. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 32 of 93 33. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 33 of 93 34. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 34 of 93 35. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 35 of 93 36. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 36 of 93 37. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 37 of 93 38. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 38 of 93 39. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 39 of 93 40. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 40 of 93 41. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 41 of 93 42. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 42 of 93 43. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 43 of 93 44. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 44 of 93 45. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 45 of 93 46. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 46 of 93 47. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 47 of 93 48. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 48 of 93 49. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 49 of 93 50. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 50 of 93 51. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 51 of 93 52. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 52 of 93 53. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 53 of 93 54. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 54 of 93 55. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 55 of 93 56. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 56 of 93 57. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 57 of 93 58. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 58 of 93 59. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 59 of 93 60. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 60 of 93 61. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 61 of 93 62. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 62 of 93 63. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 63 of 93 64. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 64 of 93 65. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 65 of 93 66. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 66 of 93 67. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 67 of 93 68. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 68 of 93 69. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 69 of 93 70. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 70 of 93 71. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 71 of 93 72. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 72 of 93 73. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 73 of 93 74. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 74 of 93 75. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 75 of 93 76. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 76 of 93 77. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 77 of 93 78. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 78 of 93 79. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 79 of 93 80. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 80 of 93 81. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 81 of 93 82. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 82 of 93 83. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 83 of 93 84. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 84 of 93 85. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 85 of 93 86. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 86 of 93 87. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 87 of 93 88. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 88 of 93 89. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 89 of 93 90. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 90 of 93 91. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 91 of 93 92. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 92 of 93 93. Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors Source:Brian Christian Photography 93 of 93 Skip ad Continue reading Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors [caption id="attachment_3813621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Christian / Brian Christian Photography[/caption] All of the stars were out for the biggest event of the year, Urban One Honors. Singer/Actress Brandy received the Cathy Hughes Excellence award while Jermaine Dupri was honored with the Living Legend Award. Urban One's own Tom Joyner was also on hand to received the Urban One Lifetime Achievement Award. [caption id="attachment_3813595" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Christian / Brian Christian Photography[/caption] Gospel legend Bishop Marvin Sapp was presented with the "Inspiration Impact award" due to his work in music and the pulpit and "Power" star Rotimi took home the "Generation Next" award, proving that he is a rising star in this industry. Check out more of the honors here at Urban One Honors. Check out some of the most candid backstage moments with the award winners below.

While she took home the first award of the night, Novah is more than a viral actress. We sat down with Jade to talk about her debut album “All Blue” and its success without a major label backing her. Jade was clearly emotional and excited to take home this award and we expect more big things from this future star.

More Episodes Of “Voices”

Voices At Urban One Honors: Brandy Honored & Ray J Breaks Down Nursery Rhymes

Voices At Urban One Honors: Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down The Moment He Created So So Def

Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet 59 photos Launch gallery Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet 1. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 1 of 59 2. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 2 of 59 3. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 3 of 59 4. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 4 of 59 5. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 5 of 59 6. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 6 of 59 7. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 7 of 59 8. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 8 of 59 9. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 9 of 59 10. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 10 of 59 11. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 11 of 59 12. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 12 of 59 13. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 13 of 59 14. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 14 of 59 15. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 15 of 59 16. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 16 of 59 17. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 17 of 59 18. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 18 of 59 19. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 19 of 59 20. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 20 of 59 21. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 21 of 59 22. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 22 of 59 23. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 23 of 59 24. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 24 of 59 25. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 25 of 59 26. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 26 of 59 27. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 27 of 59 28. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 28 of 59 29. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 29 of 59 30. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 30 of 59 31. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 31 of 59 32. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 32 of 59 33. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 33 of 59 34. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 34 of 59 35. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 35 of 59 36. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 36 of 59 37. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 37 of 59 38. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 38 of 59 39. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 39 of 59 40. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 40 of 59 41. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 41 of 59 42. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 42 of 59 43. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 43 of 59 44. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 44 of 59 45. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 45 of 59 46. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 46 of 59 47. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 47 of 59 48. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 48 of 59 49. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 49 of 59 50. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 50 of 59 51. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 51 of 59 52. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 52 of 59 53. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 53 of 59 54. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 54 of 59 55. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 55 of 59 56. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 56 of 59 57. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 57 of 59 58. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 58 of 59 59. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 59 of 59 Skip ad Continue reading Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet

Voices At Urban One Honors: Jade Novah Is Becoming More Than A Viral Sensation was originally published on mymajicdc.com