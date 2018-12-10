Voices At Urban One Honors: Jade Novah Is Becoming More Than A Viral Sensation

Radio One Originals
| 12.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Singer Jade Novah‘s amazing 2018 was capped off the Viral Sensation award at the Urban One Honors celebration. Her hilarious viral videos imitating Beyonce, Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston among others have hit over a million views on various video platforms.

Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors

Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors

93 photos Launch gallery

Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors

Continue reading Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors

Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors

[caption id="attachment_3813621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Christian / Brian Christian Photography[/caption] All of the stars were out for the biggest event of the year, Urban One Honors. Singer/Actress Brandy received the Cathy Hughes Excellence award while Jermaine Dupri was honored with the Living Legend Award. Urban One's own Tom Joyner was also on hand to received the Urban One Lifetime Achievement Award. [caption id="attachment_3813595" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Christian / Brian Christian Photography[/caption] Gospel legend Bishop Marvin Sapp was presented with the "Inspiration Impact award" due to his work in music and the pulpit and "Power" star Rotimi took home the "Generation Next" award, proving that he is a rising star in this industry. Check out more of the honors here at Urban One Honors. Check out some of the most candid backstage moments with the award winners below.

While she took home the first award of the night, Novah is more than a viral actress. We sat down with Jade to talk about her debut album “All Blue” and its success without a major label backing her. Jade was clearly emotional and excited to take home this award and we expect more big things from this future star.

More Episodes Of “Voices”

Voices At Urban One Honors: Brandy Honored & Ray J Breaks Down Nursery Rhymes

Voices At Urban One Honors: Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down The Moment He Created So So Def

Urban One Honors Red Carpet

Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet

59 photos Launch gallery

Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet

Continue reading Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet

Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet

Voices At Urban One Honors: Jade Novah Is Becoming More Than A Viral Sensation was originally published on mymajicdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close