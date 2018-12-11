“What’s Poppin!” – Nicki’s Man Gets Found Out / The King Of R&B Debate Continues!

Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so Tory Lanez got into an altercation outside of a club in Miami!
Nicki Minaj…got a new man…and the internet pulled up his old arrest records!
The battle of the King of R&B continues…Bobby V hopped on the gram…but most importantly…Kevin Hart…wants y’all to put some respek on his name!!
- Issa Rae Inks Multi-Picture Deal With Columbia, Giving Opportunities To Diverse Writers
- Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife, Torrei Hart Comes To His Defense After Homophobic Tweets Go Viral
- Dwayne Wade And Gabrielle Union Share Delivery Room Footage
- Legacy: How Usher’s Music Brings Out The Inner Stripper In All Of Us
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
