Urban One Honoree Doc Walker joins Angie Ange in the Morning

After a great night at the first ever Urban One Honors, the morning show crew was up bright and early to start a new week with the DMV.
We recapped last night and during the morning mix, DJ Analyze mixed in some of Jermaine Dupri’s hit. JD was honored last night with the… Doc Walker was also honored and joined the show this morning. He expressed what it meant to be amongst so many talented and passionate people from our community. Angie Ange and Doc loved all of the stories that were shared. Doc shared that Smoot, who presented his award, was his first televised interview. He said it’s been great being able to pass down the baton to those coming after him and now to be honored by them, it means a lot.
Doc Walker also talked about the terrible and awful loss the Redskins had on Sunday. He says he doesn’t understand why professional can’t play football. All he could do was shake his head. Hopefully they will be able to get it together soon and very soon.
