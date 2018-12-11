The DMV Leads The Richest Counties In America

If you are looking for motivation to make more money, then look at this list. U.S. News & World Reports released their list of the 10 The Richest Counties In America. The DMV dominates the list with six of the top ten counties. According to the report, nationally, median household income rose 1.9 percent, reaching $57,652 when comparing five-year estimates covering 2008-2012 and 2013-2017.
They list the counties and county equivalents with 10,000 or more residents so it could be some that are even richer! For now, salute to the people with money in these parts and cash app me some dough, please!
1. Loudoun County, Virginia
Median HHI: $129,588
Population: 374,558
2. Fairfax County, Virginia
Median HHI: $117,515
Population: 1.1 million
3. Howard County, Maryland
Median HHI: $115,576
Population: 312,495
4. Falls Church city, Virginia
Median HHI: $114,795
Population: 13,843
5. Arlington County, Virginia
Median HHI: $112,138
Population: 229,534
6. Douglas County, Colorado
Median HHI: $111,154
Population: 320,940
7. Hunterdon County, New Jersey
Median HHI: $110,969
Population: 125,717
8. Los Alamos County, New Mexico
Median HHI: $110,190
Population: 18,031
9. Morris County, New Jersey
Median HHI: $107,034
Population: 498,847
10. Fairfax City, Virginia
Median HHI: $106,870
Population: 23,580
