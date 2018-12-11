Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife, Torrei Hart Comes To His Defense After Homophobic Tweets Go Viral

Last week, Kevin Hart made headlines everywhere after his announcement of accepting his dream gig of hosting the Oscars but not before his viral controversial tweets from 5 to 10 years ago resurfaced.

Well his ex-wife Torrei is coming to his offense. Torrei insist he is NOT a homophobe in her latest sit down with Inside Edition.

She says the Tweets were taken out of context and that his stand-up routine about not wanting a gay son was just ‘jokes’ and that if their son turned out to be gay she is sure Kevin would still love and embrace him.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: