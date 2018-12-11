Issa Rae Inks Multi-Picture Deal With Columbia, Giving Opportunities To Diverse Writers

Issa Rae and her production company ColorCreative recently inked a multi-picture production deal with Columbia Pictures to discover, embrace, and bestow emerging diverse screenwriters.

ColorCreative is an organization founded in 2015 which aims to raise awareness for writers who come from diverse backgrounds while providing a solid foundation for their careers to be catapulted by selling their work to digital, network, and cable platforms.

Rae will be selectively choose creative participants that will be working with her in the studio to create and write features on the foundation of their original ideas in Spring 2019.

