Check Out The Dipset’s Jewelry Collection [VIDEO]

The Diplomats from Harlem recently sat down with GQ to show off their jewelry collection of watches, chains, rings, diamonds, and bracelets. Also, you can get a glimpse of the new jewels they have on the way.

Sorry, Cam’Ron isn’t this video… He definitely has a lot of jewelry worth seeing.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

