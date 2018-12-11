Check Out The Dipset’s Jewelry Collection [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
The Diplomats from Harlem recently sat down with GQ to show off their jewelry collection of watches, chains, rings, diamonds, and bracelets. Also, you can get a glimpse of the new jewels they have on the way.
Sorry, Cam’Ron isn’t this video… He definitely has a lot of jewelry worth seeing.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Big Ass Chainz: 16 Flashy Pics Of The Most Ignant Celebrity Jewelry
1. 21 Savage got his whole face made into a chainSource: 1 of 16
2. Peep Offset’s “Drip” ChainSource: 2 of 16
3. Forget the “Lil Boat” moniker. Yachty got him a Big Boat chainSource: 3 of 16
4. Word is, this is Cardi B’s bloody chainSource: 4 of 16
5. Remember Soulja Boy’s Black diamond Lambo pendant?Source: 5 of 16
6. Or what about his Super Mario pendant?Source: 6 of 16
7. Leave it to Lil Boosie to turn himself into a diamond sculpted chainSource: 7 of 16
8. Lil Uzi’s “Marilyn Manson” pendant is one for the booksSource: 8 of 16
9. Travis Scott’s chain is on some next level ish.Source: 9 of 16
10. Tyler The Creator’s colorful links are so him!Source: 10 of 16
11. More life, more jewels for DrakeSource: 11 of 16
12. Not sure why Cee-Lo has a Love & Hip Hop ring but…Source: 12 of 16
13. Young Thug “Slime” chain is crazy icy!Source: 13 of 16
14. Old Gucci might be the king of ignant jewelry.Source: 14 of 16
15. Rick Ross’ chain of his famous face goes down in jewelry historySource: 15 of 16
