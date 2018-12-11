Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Lawyer Says Plea Deal Is Not An Option

The evidence against Tekashi 6ix9ine is mounting but his team is remaining confident. His lawyer has made it clear they are not considering backing down.

According to a new report by TMZ the rapper’s attorney will not consider a plea deal. “A plea deal is simply off the table, even if the feds offer one” Lance Lazzaro told the gossip site.

This announcement comes as a surprise to many as prosecutors have submitted several photos as evidence to the judge. Included are shots of the Brooklyn rapper, his former associate Kifano “Shotti” Jordan and automatic weapons that places them at armed robberies and shootings that took place earlier this year.

According to the court documents police confiscated smartphones from Tekashi’s crew. Once inspected the devices synced up exactly with the GPS locations of the armed robbery on April 3 in Brooklyn. The backpack that is alleged to be stolen was found in Tekashi’s home during a raid in September. An AR-15 rifle was also retrieved from the search of the house.

Lazzaro is standing firm about his client’s innocence as none of the footage or visuals show him pulling a trigger or receiving any pilfered goods. He added that 6ix9nine “was never part of a conspiracy, plain and simple. Nor did he ever participate in any incidents that the government has alleged.” You can view the photo evidence here.

Tekashi is currently sitting in prison without bail. #GoodLuckWithThat.

