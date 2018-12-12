“What’s Poppin!” – Trick Daddy Has A New Competition / Nicki Threatens TO Sue!!

Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…Trick Daddy is challenging all the hood chefs to a cook off!
Cardi will sit for her deposition in the lawsuit her former manager hit her with worth $10M!
Nicki is steady defending her man Kenneth!! And threatening to sue over comments made about him…plus she’s already had the marriage/baby talk with him!
- Wizards Lose in Close Game Against the Celtics but Even If It’s Not Broken, Please Fix It
- “What’s Poppin!” – Offset Expecting Another Child??? / Nicki’s Man Left His Boo For The Barbz!
- Donnie McClurkin Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident
- Demi Lovato Was The Most Googled Person Of 2018
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours