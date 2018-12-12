Politics as Usual: Madness in the White House

12.12.18
Every Week – our weekly political expert Geoff Bennett, NBC News White House Correspondent calls in to discuss all things popping in politics.

President Trump, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer berated each other on camera Tuesday over Trump’s border wall. The conversation in the Oval Office that turned into spectacle underscored the distance between the two sides as they confront a fast-approaching deadline for a partial government shutdown.

