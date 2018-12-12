Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Congrats are in order for our guy Rickey Smiley who ranked no. 7 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart for the first week of December 2018!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The chart ranks the funny guys according to their popularity on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus using data obtained by a social media analytics company called MVPindex that measured the growing numbers of followers and the comedians’ engagement with them.
Here’s a look at other comedians who made the list:
10. Ricky Gervais
9. D.L .Hughley
8. Tiffany Haddish
7. Rickey Smiley
6. Jess Hilarious
5. Tommy Chong
4. Joe Rogan
3. Colleen Ballinger
2. Trevor Noah
1. Kevin Hart
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Michelle Williams Announces Breakup From Chad Johnson
- Here’s A First Look At Cardi B And Offset’s Baby Girl, Kulture [PHOTOS]
- Taraji P. Henson Went Vegan After Stomach Cancer Warning
The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME
The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME
1. 20. SinbadSource: 1 of 20
2. 19. Charlie MurphySource: 2 of 20
3. 18. D.L. HughleySource: 3 of 20
4. 17. Mike EppsSource: 4 of 20
5. 16. Kevin HartSource: 5 of 20
6. 15. Katt WilliamsSource: 6 of 20
7. 14. Martin LawrenceSource: 7 of 20
8. 13. Flip WilsonSource: 8 of 20
9. 12. George WallaceSource: 9 of 20
10. 11. Carol BurnettSource: 10 of 20
11. 10. Dave ChapelleSource: 11 of 20
12. 9. Chris RockSource: 12 of 20
13. 8. Moms MableySource: 13 of 20
14. 7. Bernie MacSource: 14 of 20
15. 6. George CarlinSource: 15 of 20
16. 5. Redd FoxxSource: 16 of 20
17. 4. Paul MooneySource: 17 of 20
18. 3. Bill CosbySource: 18 of 20
19. 2. Eddie MurphySource: 19 of 20
20. 1. Richard PryorSource: 20 of 20
Rickey Smiley Tops List For Comedians Ruling Social Media was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com