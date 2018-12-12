Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Cornbread Dressing With Shrimp & Oysters

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey can throw down in the kitchen and this season and he’s bringing his passion to a brand new online cooking show. Following each episode of Rickey Smiley For Real on Tuesdays at 9/8C, Rickey will keep you laughing while he prepares his favorite mouthwatering recipes on TV One’s new digital series “Cooking Up Comedy” available on TVOne.tv/CookingUpComedy and Facebook. Get the recipe for his cornbread dressing with a twist below!

INGREDIENTS

Cornbread:

1 cup self-rising cornmeal

½ cup self-rising flour

3/4 cup buttermilk

eggs

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Dressing:

1 pack of breadcrumbs

cornbread

1 can of cream of mushrooms

1 can of celery

2 cups chopped celery

1 large onion, chopped

8 tablespoons butter

2 cups seafood stock

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried sage

1 tablespoon poultry seasoning

1-quart oysters, drained

½ pound of shrimp

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

To make the cornbread, combine all ingredients and pour into a greased shallow baking dish. Bake for approximately 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

To make the dressing, blend bread crumbs & cornbread. Mix together and set aside. Sauté chopped celery and onion in butter until transparent, approximately 5 to 10 minutes.

Pour over corn bread mixture. Add stock and cream of celery and cream of mushrooms, mix well and add salt, pepper, sage, and poultry seasoning mix well. Add oysters, shrimps and mix.

Pour into a greased pan. Bake for about 45 minutes.

Food Stylist/Recipes provided by Chef Jernard. Food Photographer Terrance Rushin.

