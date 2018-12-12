6LACK On How He Got That J. Cole Feature & More [EXCLUSIVE]

6LACK On How He Got That J. Cole Feature & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta rapper 6LACK recently stopped by 97.9 The Beat to rock out with P-Skillz on the Night Show Flight Show to talk:

  • J. Cole feature on “Pretty Little Fears” and how it came about
  • His purpose in music
  • Emotions and being vulnerable
  • High school memories and battle rap
  • Perfecting his craft
  • Boyz N Da Hood movie
  • Staying hungry and humble
  • Favorite Martin TV episode
  • BET Cypher
  • And more

