Atlanta rapper 6LACK recently stopped by 97.9 The Beat to rock out with P-Skillz on the Night Show Flight Show to talk:
- J. Cole feature on “Pretty Little Fears” and how it came about
- His purpose in music
- Emotions and being vulnerable
- High school memories and battle rap
- Perfecting his craft
- Boyz N Da Hood movie
- Staying hungry and humble
- Favorite Martin TV episode
- BET Cypher
- And more
Video shot by Shun Atkins.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
6LACK On How He Got That J. Cole Feature & More [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com