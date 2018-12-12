Brooklyn, stand up! Some OG’s are back on the block talkin’ that sh*t that made your head bop back in the day and given the current climate of Hip-Hop music, it’s very much needed.

First up with have Bucktown representatives Smif N Wessun reuniting for the visuals to the 9th Wonder produced “Let It Go” in which the duo and their crew creep through the back blocks of Brooklyn where real heads stomp and hipsters dare not venture.

Elsewhere, Ghostface Killah links up with Detroit’s own Lazarus and in the grindhouse-ish clip to “Decapitation Chamber” find themselves in a torture room where some unlucky gentlemen are at the mercy of the two rappers.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from K. Roosevelt, K Camp, and more.

SMIF N WESSUN – “LET IT GO”

LAZARUS FT. GHOSTFACE KILLAH – “DECAPITATION CHAMBER”

K. ROOSEVELT – “ONE NIGHT STAND”

K CAMP – “CHERISH MY DAWGS”

24HRS – “FAMILY & MONEY”

LAZY-BOY – “GANG TIES”

A-TOWN – “SKRT SKRT”

D. SAVAGE – “OPERA”

Smif N Wessun “Let It Go,” Lazarus ft. Ghostface Killah “Decapitation Chamber” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: