Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

There’s apparently a New Bae on the block and Old Bay is not happy.

McCormick, the parent company of the beloved Baltimore brand, has filed a federal lawsuit claiming “New Bae” is a direct ripoff of the spice.

Primal Palate, a family-owned Pittsburgh-based business, told the Baltimore Sun that isn’t true and while their spice blend is a nod to Old Bay, New Bae is a healthier and organic option for consumers.

That’s not stopping McCormick, which purchased Old Bay back in 1990, from demanding all profits from New Bae sales and any products, merchandise or records with the name New Bae be destroyed.

Yikes!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News:

Old Bay Salty Over New Bae, Files Lawsuit was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com