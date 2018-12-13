“What’s Poppin!” – Offset Expecting Another Child??? / Nicki’s Man Left His Boo For The Barbz!

Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so the tea is piping hot today!!!
Summer Bunni is claiming to be preggers with a lil Offset (odd…cuz she said she hadn’t slept with him since he married Cardi…but whatevs!)
Nicki’s new man Kenneth “Zoo” Petty…whoo chile…supposedly he was with redbone_noe for 4 years…even lived together…till he met up with Nicki around Thanksgiving…and basically never came back home!
