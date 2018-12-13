Wizards Lose in Close Game Against the Celtics but Even If It’s Not Broken, Please Fix It

When predictions were being made prior to the Celtics Wizards game, some were saying it was going to be a loss by 15 or more but if it’s a win, it was going to be a really close game with the wizards winning by three. Welp neither happened.

The Wizards loss last night against the Celtics at home in front of a sellout crowd. There were 20,409 people in the stands at Capital One Arena which would seem awesome but if you looked out in the crowd, it was almost a sea of green. Way too much green. The Celtics fans came out in full force, but when the “let’s go Celtics!” cheers started to overpower the arena, Wizards fans quickly drowned them out, screaming “Let’s go Wizards”. The environment always has a major role in how the players play. So tonight was no different, “It’s always a good atmosphere… unfortunately, we didn’t get the last cheer” Coach Brooks shared post-game when asked about the crowd last night.

This game was definitely a close one. Wizards led, then Boston would tie, Kyrie makes a contested three and then Wizards tie it up again. The Wizards fans cheers began to sound like aggressive encouragement.

“Defense!”

“Move That Ball!”

“Yes! Let’s Keep it Up!”

“Go Get That Ball!”

“That’s Your Ball Baby!”

Everyone was involved and locked in. With only 11.2 secs left in the fourth Brad made his first free throw but missed the second. With three Celtics fighting for the rebound, Beal managed to obtain it, score and take us into overtime. “I was thinking why did they foul me.”

The Wizards couldn’t keep the Celtics down in overtime and Kyrie, well you know Kyrie did what Kyrie does. But one of those things he might’ve done was hurt Wall. When John was coming down from a layup, his shot was contested and someone stepped on his foot. But by his choice after sitting out for a little while he got back in the game before overtime was over. Wall shared with me that he was still feeling sore so I asked what made him decide to get back in the game. See answer in the video below…

The Wizards will have today to rest and then will play the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night. Even though they are heading back on the road with another loss, I wanted to remind Coach Brooks that there were a lot of positives in this game.

1. Kelly Oubre Jr. made major shots

2. even after John got hurt he came back to finish off the game

3. There were great key shots were made by Jeff Green

4. Keef didn’t foul out until the end of OT and speaking of fouls, Thank You Daniel Theis! He fouled out early and helped the Wiz Kids inflate the scoreboard.

Sometimes a little positivity goes a long way. We will see where it takes them for the next game because this team has the potential, they just need that push. No matter the pain, just play

Written by BreAnna Holmes

Also On 93.9 WKYS: