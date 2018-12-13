Luka Sabbat Drops A Jewelry Line Inspired By His Tattoos

At just 20-years-old, Grownish star and all around cool kid Luka Sabbat has established himself as a sought-after multi-hyphenate, showing no signs of slowing down. The former CASSIUS cover star, who grew up between Paris and New York, got his break as a teen model who’d eventually walk the runways for top designers including Tom Ford and Dolce & Gabbana. In May, he made his first foray into design, teaming up with his dad to launch an intimates line with proceeds benefitting his native Haiti. Now he’s bringing his trademark style to the world of jewelry.

“This partnership allows me to express not only my creativity but something super personal to me.”

Sabbat’s known for his trademark jewels; he likes to pile them on, rocking stacks of silver skulls and anime-inspired scythes encrusted with crystals, which he rocks everywhere–even on set. That he’d team up with Italian designer Gianni Monini to launch his own line seems like a no-brainer. “Luka gives an iconic edge that makes a statement to all he creates,” says Gianni Monini. The lineup includes pendants, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Titled the “Edges Collection,” the pieces symbolizes his childhood influences and experimental style.

The pieces even take inspo from Luka’s graphic tattoos, with one floral pendant appearing as an exact replica to tat above Luka’s elbow. “Working with Gianni has been a learning process, this partnership allows me to express not only my creativity but something super personal to me,” said Sabbat. Cop the Luka X Monini collection now at lukaxmonini.com.

