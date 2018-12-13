You know how you get that one text message that throws your whole day off? That’s Kanye West at the moment. The “All Falls Down” rapper went to Twitter to vent about all the shady sh*t the “6 God” has been doing, including what appears to be asking for a sample to be cleared for “Say What’s Real,” the 2009 cut from Drake‘s So Far Gone mixtape.

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Ye wanted an apology for the 350s line Drizzy dropped on a French Montana recently amongst other things and reiterating that he didn’t tell Pusha T about his son and is tired of Drake texting Kris Jenner how’s the family but sending apologies through Ye’s manager Scooter Braun and Travis Scott.

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

What makes it all the more funnier? The both of them stay in Calabasas, damn near doors away from one another. After a while, Ye eventually got Drake on the phone but guess what? The sample still didn’t get cleared. So, all plans for a full-on So Far Gone rollout are on hold because of Ye. Happy holidays?

Drake finally called — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Mission accomplished — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

By the way… not cleared😂 — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Kanye Blows Up Drake’s ‘So Far Gone’ 10th Anniversary Roll Out & Is Tired Of The Sneak Disses And Industry Games was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

