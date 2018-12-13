Oh It’s Lit: Killer Mike Gets His Own Netflix Show, ‘Trigger Warning’

Killer Mike is proud to introduce his very own Netflix show. The series is called Trigger Warning and will air at the top of next year.

A super excited Killer Mike hit social media to make the announcement, saying “this show is gonna f*ck the status quo the f*ck up!”

“The 6-episode miniseries will ‘explore the human condition using nontraditional approaches. Not everyone will agree with my methods (and some of what we’re putting out is f*cking crazy), but this show is about embracing your freedom to challenge societal expectations and conformity. This show is if an anarchist determined the status quo,’” Killer Mike said, according to HypeBeast.

Watch the intense preview below and tune in January 18.

