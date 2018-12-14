The Spider-Verse x Air Jordan 1 “Origin Story” Hits Stores Today

To celebrate the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Jordan Brand created the limited-edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Origin Story. Featured in the classic red and blue colorway with a new upper design and icy translucent outsole, the kicks match the pair worn by Miles Morales in the film.

A clutch holiday gift for any self-respecting sneaker head or comic book fan, take a closer look below, then cop the coveted kicks at Jordan.com and at select retailers globally now.

