Cardi B Drives Rocks Out On ‘Carpool Karaoke’ [VIDEO]

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

via Bossip:

After his “Carpool Karaoke” with Migos went viral, James Corden put Cardi B in his passenger seat. And if this preview is any indication, the “I Like It” rapper’s episode is about to be equally hilarious.

Sporting an all-black bob and mustard pantsuit, Cardi raps her first hit “Bodak Yellow” and one of her more recent songs, “Money.” Corden does his best to keep up—and per usual, he’s not bad at all.

SEE ALSO: Gary’s Tea: Offset Wants To Be With Cardi B &amp; Kulture For Christmas, Erica Dixon To Return To “Love &amp; Hip Hop: Atlanta” &amp; More

Besides getting Cardi to go awf to her own chunes, Corden tries to teach the new mom how to drive. Cardi, who’s admitted she never got her license or learned to drive, got behind the wheel and crashed into at least three parking posts. Later on in the clip, she also tells a bunch of kids to stay in school and listen to their moms “or you won’t be getting no Christmas gift.”

Cardi B’s episode will air Monday, December 17 on CBS and catch the sneak peek below!

[caption id="attachment_3014999" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Image Group LA / Getty[/caption] Cardi B may be from the Bronx but no borough is off-limits when it comes to giving back. The Bardi gang leader drew a huge Brooklyn crowd at a Boost Mobile store around the Marlboro Houses, last night, when she handed out coats to needy families. “We’ve gotta set an example for the kids and the future,” Cardi told PIX 11 when she pulled up to the massive event. “You know, sometimes people think that we just be doing the messed up things, but we really, really, really care for our kids, our community and everything,” she added. Cardi also received a symbolic key to the Marlboro Houses, where shot her popular music videos “Red Barz” and “Pull Up On Me.” The rapper gushed over the unexpected honor. “I did not know this was going to be so big,” Cardi told the large crowd in a video by PIX-11. “I know you see all of us always in the club [and] in music videos. But we really do care about the kids and we really do want to show people we are positive. People in the media try to make us look like we wild animals or stuff, but we not really about that. We really want to make a change. And how do we start change? With the kids.” Check out more celebs doing good deeds this week…

Cardi B Drives Rocks Out On ‘Carpool Karaoke’ [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

